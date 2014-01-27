HONG KONG, January 27 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
January 24.
JANUARY 24
KKR & Co and BlackRock Inc are among leading
global investors in talks to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset
Management Co Ltd as the bad debt manager seeks to raise more
than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm Lone Star has asked banks to
submit proposals for a financing to back its planned buyout of
billing service provider Invoice Co Ltd, owned by MBK Partners,
Basis Point reported citing banking sources.
JAPANESE BANKS including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank are
working on an over 100 billion yen ($976.99 million) financing
to back KKR's planned buyout of Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd,
Basis Point reported citing banking sources.
SUMITOMO MITSUI Banking has completed a 160 billion yen
recapitalisation deal for the new Harry Potter attraction at
MBK-backed USJ Co Ltd, operator of the Universal Studios Japan
theme park, Basis Point reported citing banking sources.
JANUARY 23
CHINESE UNITS of the global "Big Four" accounting firms
should be suspended from auditing U.S.-listed companies for six
months, a judge in the United States ruled, in an escalation in
a long-running dispute over regulators' access to documents.
FIVE BANKS are underwriting an around $1 billion leveraged
buyout financing backing the $1.5 billion delisting of US-traded
Chinese online games company Giant Interactive Group Inc,
Basis Point reported citing sources.
SWITZERLAND-BASED Partners Group said it has signed an
agreement with Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Mizuho
Trust & Banking Co to jointly develop and distribute global
private equity and infrastructure products in Japan's pension
market.
JANUARY 22
CHINESE CONGLOMERATE Fosun International Ltd
reassured investors that it has enough cash on hand to fund the
1 billion euro ($1.35 billion) purchase of the insurance arm of
a Portuguese state bank and it will continue to buy foreign
assets to expand its overseas reach.
CHINA'S INVESTMENT-led economic model has run its course and
reform needs to focus on lifting domestic demand, says CITIC
Capital's Chairman and CEO Zhang Yichen. To watch the video
click ()
INDIAN MORTGAGE lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
, loved by global investors for its steady profit
growth, faces an intensifying battle for business and market
share as banks aggressively push home loans.
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL and Prudential Financial Inc
said they will launch a real estate joint venture aimed at
investing in urban projects in China.
HONG KONG based distressed debt investor SC Lowy and South
Korean private equity firm Yuil PE have acquired Shinmin Mutual
Savings Bank, SC Lowy said in a statement. ()
JANUARY 21
A STORY Oriental Brewery boss Chang In-soo often tells about
his days as a soju salesman is how he and two clients once
worked through 29 bottles of the traditional Korean rice liquor
at a single sitting. He feels bad, he says, they didn't manage
30.
JPMORGAN HAS stopped working on a Chinese firm's
initial public offering amid an investigation by U.S.
authorities into its hiring practises in China, people with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
JANUARY 20
ANHEUSER-BUSCH InBev SA, the world's biggest
brewer, agreed to buy back South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co Ltd
for $5.8 billion including debt, returning to a large Asian
market at a time of strong industry growth across the region.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital has hired
Ganen Sarvananthan, head of investments at Malaysian state
investor Khazanah Nasional Berhad, as a partner and
managing director in its Asia business.
HAMILTON LANE said it has hired Mingchen Xia as principal on
the fund investment team and Yen Li Chew as vice president in
the business development group. Both will be based in Hong Kong.
MUTUAL FUND manager Franklin Templeton has hired a former
hedge fund manager to expand its Asian line-up of products
investing in lucrative alternative assets, joining its peers in
tapping a rapidly growing market.