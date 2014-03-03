HONG KONG, March 3 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Feb. 28.
FEBRUARY 28
MORGAN STANLEY Managing Director Stephen Seelbach is
leaving the bank to take a senior role with San Francisco-based
private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, two sources said.
Seelbach and a spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
CVC ASIA Pacific Ltd and UBS AG plan to
list Mantra Group, Australia's second-largest hotel operator, in
a public float worth about A$500 million ($448 million) in
April, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.
AUSTRALIA PRIVATE equity firm CHAMP Equity Partners said it
has appointed managing director John Haddock as its first CEO.
Haddock will continue to work on deal flow generation and
portfolio management.
UNIQLO PARENT Fast Retailing Co Ltd and South
Korean fashion conglomerate E.Land Group are separately
exploring a deal for large U.S. apparel chain J.Crew Group Inc,
people familiar with the matter said.
FEBRUARY 27
A PARIS court will rule on April 29 on a shareholders
challenge to a bid by China's Fosun International and
French private equity firm Ardian for holiday operator Club Med
.
A CONSORTIUM involving two Maori tribes will bid against
private equity giant Carlyle Group Ltd for Transpacific
Industries Group Ltd's New Zealand waste management
business, a deal expected to fetch NZ$1 billion ($830.2
million), a person involved in the bid told Reuters.
THE FOUNDERS of Carlyle each received $92.9 million in
dividends and salaries in 2013, a regulatory filing showed, up
from $57.6 million in 2012. David Rubenstein, William Conway and
Daniel D'Aniello, who founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle in
1987 and are now in their sixties, forfeited their bonuses for
the second consecutive year.
NINE ENTERTAINMENT Co Holdings Ltd posted a 24.3
percent rise in its first-half underlying net profit on
Thursday, as the company reported results for the first time
following its initial public offering in December.
FEBRUARY 26
CARLYLE HAS entered into exclusive talks to buy Tyco
International Inc's South Korean security systems unit,
a business valued at around $2 billion, two sources told
Reuters.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT Ltd and Israel's Catalyst Equity
Management said they have raised $100 million for a private
equity fund that will invest in Israeli companies.
FEBRUARY 25
A CONSORTIUM led by Swedish private equity firm EQT is in
the final stage of talks to buy Australia's I-MED, the radiology
group said, in a deal that could be worth more than A$400
million ($360.7 million).
BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia said that it had sold its 41.65
percent stake in PT Cardig Aero Services Tbk to
Singapore Airport Terminal Services Ltd for 1,108.3 billion
Indonesian rupiah ($95.5 million).