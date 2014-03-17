HONG KONG, March 10 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending March 14.

MARCH 14

INDIAN SILK and jewellery retailer Kalyan Group is holding separate talks with Blackstone Group, TPG Capital Management and Temasek Holdings to sell a minority stake for $200-$250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A TEMASEK-led shareholders group has offered to pay $2.1 billion in cash for shares in Olam International Ltd they don't already own, putting the heft of the Singapore state investor behind the commodity trading firm's weak balance sheet.

MARCH 13

SHARES IN a Chinese theme park operator and real estate developer sank at least 16 percent in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday as worries about the weakness in China's economy left the overall stock market trading around a one-month low.

MARCH 12

JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Unison Capital is raising 60 billion yen ($581 million) for its fourth fund, with demand for capital from buyout firms expected to grow as companies look to expand their businesses.

CHINA'S LARGEST e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to buy a controlling stake in ChinaVision Media Group Ltd for $804 million, giving it access to TV and movie content as competition in the world's biggest Internet market becomes increasingly cutthroat.

MARCH 11

MIZUHO BANK and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are finalising a roughly 140 billion yen ($1.38 billion) financing to back KKR & Co's buyout of Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd, Basis Point reported citing a banking source.

IHH HEALTHCARE Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by market value, is considering making a A$5 billion ($4.5 billion) offer for Australian healthcare firm Healthscope, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia's Nord Anglia Education said it will sell 19 million ordinary shares at between $15 and $17 a share in its planned U.S. listing.

MARCH 10

TENCENT HOLDINGS Ltd's new partnership with China's No. 2 online retailer JD.com takes aim at dominant rival Alibaba's Achilles heel - its weakness in mobile - in a move set to reshape the country's e-commerce industry.

PRIVATE EQUITY giant TPG plans to sell 56 farm properties of Australia's largest poultry firm, Ingham Enterprises, for up to A$650 million ($590 million), a property agent responsible for the sale told Reuters.