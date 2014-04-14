April 14 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ended April 11.

APRIL 10

SPECIAL REPORT - Alvin Jiang has a knack for landing lucrative deals in China, the world's biggest emerging market for private equity. He is a founding partner at Hong Kong-based Boyu Capital, now one of the hottest firms in China. Boyu has attracted high-profile investors such as Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, and Singapore's state investor, Temasek Holdings .

PRIVATE EQUITY firm RRJ Capital and a unit of Temasek have agreed to invest $250 million in Chinese logistics company Shanghai Yupei Group, Yupei said in a statement on Thursday.

INDIA'S RATNAKAR Bank Ltd raised 3.28 billion rupees ($54.6 million) from a group of investors including the UK's CDC Group Plc and Asia Capital and Advisors by selling an undisclosed minority stake, the regional lender said.

CHINA'S WH Group Ltd, the world's largest pork processor, launched a Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

JAPAN'S $1.26 trillion public pension fund, the world's largest, is looking at alternative assets, a senior official said, as it seeks to diversify its holdings and generate higher returns to finance a rapidly ageing population.

APRIL 9

GOLDMAN SACHS Group and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus are among the companies that have advanced to the next round of the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

VISION KNIGHT Capital, a venture capital firm co-founded by former Alibaba.com CEO David Wei, has closed a second private equity fund at $550 million. The fund will focus on China's internet, ecommerce and consumer retail sectors. (link.reuters.com/tub58v)

JAPANESE RAILWAY and property conglomerate Seibu Holdings slashed the estimated price of its initial public offering by as much as a third, leading its top shareholder Cerberus to forego an exit from an often fraught relationship.

FLAG CAPITAL Management said it had hired Myron Zhu as a partner to lead its Asia operations along with Wen Tan. Zhu most recently was head of Asia alternatives at JPMorgan. (link.reuters.com/sub58v)

FRENCH PRIVATE equity firm Ardian and Chinese group Fosun will not increase their bid for Club Mediterranee again even though the holiday operator's stock price is trading above their 17.5 euro per share offer price, according to Ardian managing partner Dominique Gaillard.

SINGAPORE STATE investment firm GIC Pte Ltd will buy a Tokyo property from U.S. investment fund Lone Star Funds for some 134 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the highest price since Japan's real estate market recovery accelerated last year, three people with direct knowledge of the sale told Reuters.

SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek is launching Astrea II, a co-investment vehicle with broadly diversified holdings in 36 private equity funds, the firm said in a statement.

APRIL 8

PRIVATE EQUITY real estate firm Gaw Capital Partners has agreed to buy Pacific Century Place in Beijing for $928 million. (link.reuters.com/dyb58v)

APRIL 7

FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY Group, Apple Inc's main contract manufacturer, is in talks with Asian private equity firm MBK Partners to buy Taiwanese cable TV company China Network Systems, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

INDIAN FINANCIAL services company Avendus Capital plans to partner with venture capital firm Zodius Capital to invest $400 million to $500 million in technology companies, the two firms said in a statement. (Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)