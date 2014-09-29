Sept 29 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ended Sept. 26.
SEPTEMBER 25
HONG KONG Broadband Network, the second-largest broadband
Internet provider in the city, plans an initial public offering
of up to $500 million in the first half of 2015, IFR reported on
Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.
SINGAPOREAN SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC has bought a
stake in RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group
, a deal that will halt plans to list Britain's second
largest roadside recovery group.
SEPTEMBER 24
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital's founding
partner David Bonderman said the election of Narendra Modi as
India's prime minister had contributed to overpriced buyouts,
and warned the new leader may not be able to solve all of the
nation's ills.
TPG'S DAVID Bonderman said governments should stop
legislating against Uber, the online for-hire car application
which has run into multiple disputes with cab drivers and
regulators in the United States and Europe.
BAIN CAPITAL-owned accountancy software company MYOB Ltd is
finalising a A$640 million ($558.46 million) debt refinancing,
which could lead to a future market listing, the company said in
a statement.
SEPTEMBER 23
L CAPITAL, Temasek Holdings and International
Finance Corp are in advanced talks to buy a 30 percent stake in
the retail arm of India's Aditya Birla Group for about $400-500
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. has agreed to buy a stake in
China's Xinrong Best Medical Instrument Co, the U.S. private
equity firm said in a statement, a deal worth around $100
million, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
CHINA'S SECURITIES regulator urged the country's brokerages
to raise fresh capital at least once over the next three years
via initial public offerings or private share placements, the
official Securities Times reported.
SEPTEMBER 19
INDONESIAN RICE and noodle producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera
Food Tbk plans to sell 10 percent of itself to a unit
of KKR & Co LP for 658 billion rupiah ($54.90 million),
taking the U.S. private equity firm's stake to around 25
percent.
SEPTEMBER 18
AUSTRALIA'S PACIFIC Equity Partners (PEP) is in early stage
preparations to list the country's No.2 cinema chain The Hoyts
Group in a sale that would value it around A$900 million
($807.39 million), a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.
SEPTEMBER 17
EUROPEAN PRIVATE equity firm IK Investment Partners has
tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a
flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value
the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
INDIAN ONLINE classifieds portal Quikr has secured $60
million from backers led by U.S. investor Tiger Global
Management LLC to boost product development and expand its
mobile business, the company said.
BLACKSTONE AIMS to raise about $16 billion for its latest
flagship buyout fund, roughly in line with a predecessor fund
that wrapped up fundraising in 2012, a person familiar with the
matter said.
SEPTEMBER 16
HUAYI BROTHERS Media Corp said one of its units
will buy stakes in GDC Technology Ltd from units of private
equity firms Carlyle Group and Yunfeng Capital and another
shareholder Mighty Capital Ltd.
JAPAN'S PIONEER Corp is to sell its disc-jockeying
audio equipment unit to private equity firm KKR for around 59
billion yen ($550 million), it said, as it outlined a growth
strategy centred on its automotive electronics business.
KKR HAS agreed to provide about $175 million in financing to
India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd in a debt and equity deal, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
SEPTEMBER 15
STATE-CONTROLLED oil giant Sinopec Corp on Sunday
unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail
business, marking the country's biggest privatisation push since
President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago.
(1 US dollar = 1.1460 Australian dollar)
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)