Oct 6 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 3.
OCTOBER 3
SPECIALITY CHEMICALS company Platform Specialty Products
Corp is in advanced talks to acquire agrichemical
company Arysta LifeScience Ltd from private equity firm Permira
Advisers LLP, people familiar with the matter said.
OCTOBER 2
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA Holdings Ltd said the foreign
investment review board has given its nod to the proposed
acquisition of a 35 percent stake in its frequent flyer program.
In August, Virgin announced the sale to private equity firm
Affinity Equity Partners after annual net loss tripled.
OCTOBER 1
SOME BANKS and other financial firms have begun moving staff
to back-up premises on the outskirts of Hong Kong to prevent
growing unrest in the financial hub from disrupting trading and
other critical functions, two business services firms said.
3I GROUP Plc said it had sold LHi Technology, an
Asia-headquartered designer and maker of cables used in medical
equipment and devices, to U.S. firm Carlisle Companies Inc at an
enterprise value of around $195 million. 3i made about 2.9 times
its money on the deal, the statement said. (bit.ly/1rcG7j4)
CHINA INVESTMENT Corp and AVIC Capital Co Ltd
have ended talks to acquire Avolon Holdings Ltd,
making it likely that the aircraft leasing company will pursue
an initial public offering, according to people familiar with
the matter.
SEPTEMBER 29
BLACKROCK has completed the sale of Exchange Tower
in London to a group of Asian investors led by private equity
firm Gaw Capital Partners for 191 million pounds ($310.4
million), equating to 395 pounds per square foot, the two firms
said in a statement. (bit.ly/1rp2pEc)
JAPANESE RESTAURANT operator Skylark Co Ltd priced
its IPO at the bottom of its marketing range but staffing firm
Recruit Holdings Co Ltd bumped up its pricing plans, in
a sign that investors have become more selective about Tokyo
offerings.
AUSTRALIA'S TREASURY Wine Estates Ltd, one of the
world's biggest wine companies, rejected takeover offers from
private equity firms saying bids that valued it at $3 billion
were insufficient and required it take on too much debt.
STANDARD CHARTERED Private Equity said it had acquired a
significant minority stake in Vietnamese agricultural company An
Giang Plant Protection Joint Stock Co. (bit.ly/1yxtHft)
