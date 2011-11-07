HONG KONG, November 7 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov.
4.
NOVEMBER 4
PRIVATE EQUITY investments aimed at Asia-Pacific and
Japanese companies have risen 30 percent year to date, with
invested capital of $25.1 billion through 990 deals compared
with $19.4 billion from 866 deals in November 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data. China accounts for investments of $12.7
billion, up 40 percent on last year.
SALES OF companies by Australia's $23 billion private equity
sector jumped by 46 percent in the last financial year, despite
shaky financial markets, but new acquisitions declined,
according to data released on Friday.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm KKR & Co LP reported a
smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss thanks partly to its
second-best quarterly fee-related performance since it went
public.
AUSTRALIAN BUYOUT firm Pacific Equity Partners said it is
forming a joint venture with Swedish hygiene and paper products
maker SCA (SCAb.ST). SCA said it would receive 3.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($486 million) from the joint venture deal in
Australasia.
INDIA'S VIDECON Industries Ltd is looking to sell
a 25 percent stake in its direct-to-home broadcast services
business for about $75 million to $100 million and is in talks
with private equity firms, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
QANTAS AIRLINES Ltd would be a stronger business
group if kept together, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on
Friday, telling Australia lawmakers that he had not had talks
with any private equity groups on breaking up the airline.
MANDARIN CAPITAL Partners, a Sino-European private equity
firm, plans to launch a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) fund next
year to meet rising demand for overseas acquisitions by Chinese
companies, a senior executive said on Friday.
NOVEMBER 3
MALAYSIA-BASED private equity fund Navis Capital has
acquired Australia firm Photon Group Ltd's Field
Marketing & Retail Agencies division for A$146.5 million ($152
million), Photon said on Thursday in a statement.
INDONESIA PRIVATE equity fund PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya
has filed documents with the SEC for a new $450 million fund,
Saratoga Asia III, tripling its previous fundraising of $150
million.
YUNFENG CAPITAL, Silver Lake and other investors completed
the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of
listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on Nov. 1,
a source told Reuters on Thursday.
NOVEMBER 2
PIMCO, HOME to the world's largest bond fund, launched on
Tuesday the first of three new country index exchange-traded
funds to capitalise on the strong economies' ability to weather
the global economic slowdown.
NOVEMBER 1
THE HEAD of Morgan Stanley's global real estate fund
in India is stepping down to explore setting up his own fund,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining a
recent movement of top executives in the Indian private equity
sector to raise their own funds.
A FUND managed by Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
will invest about 2 billion rupees ($41 million) in
one of the projects of New Delhi-based real estate developer ATS
Infrastructure Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
DIVERSIFIED U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
said it would pay $338 million for Malaysia-based
private equity firm Navis Capital's King's Safetywear Ltd, a
maker of protective shoes for workers in factories, mines and
other industrial environments.
DEALTALK-AUSTRALIA'S Qantas Airways has seen its share of
suitors knocking on the company's cabin doors before, and with
the stock trading at record lows, now may seem to be a good time
to welcome a white knight.
OCTOBER 31
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity fund Carlyle Group has hired
dealmaker Sanghyun Lee from pan-Asia buyouts fund Affinity
Equity Partners to lead its Korean investments, Carlyle said in
a statement on Monday.
For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the
week, please see:
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)