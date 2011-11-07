HONG KONG, November 7 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 4.

NOVEMBER 4

PRIVATE EQUITY investments aimed at Asia-Pacific and Japanese companies have risen 30 percent year to date, with invested capital of $25.1 billion through 990 deals compared with $19.4 billion from 866 deals in November 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. China accounts for investments of $12.7 billion, up 40 percent on last year.

SALES OF companies by Australia's $23 billion private equity sector jumped by 46 percent in the last financial year, despite shaky financial markets, but new acquisitions declined, according to data released on Friday.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm KKR & Co LP reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss thanks partly to its second-best quarterly fee-related performance since it went public.

AUSTRALIAN BUYOUT firm Pacific Equity Partners said it is forming a joint venture with Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA (SCAb.ST). SCA said it would receive 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($486 million) from the joint venture deal in Australasia.

INDIA'S VIDECON Industries Ltd is looking to sell a 25 percent stake in its direct-to-home broadcast services business for about $75 million to $100 million and is in talks with private equity firms, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

QANTAS AIRLINES Ltd would be a stronger business group if kept together, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Friday, telling Australia lawmakers that he had not had talks with any private equity groups on breaking up the airline.

MANDARIN CAPITAL Partners, a Sino-European private equity firm, plans to launch a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) fund next year to meet rising demand for overseas acquisitions by Chinese companies, a senior executive said on Friday.

NOVEMBER 3

MALAYSIA-BASED private equity fund Navis Capital has acquired Australia firm Photon Group Ltd's Field Marketing & Retail Agencies division for A$146.5 million ($152 million), Photon said on Thursday in a statement.

INDONESIA PRIVATE equity fund PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya has filed documents with the SEC for a new $450 million fund, Saratoga Asia III, tripling its previous fundraising of $150 million.

YUNFENG CAPITAL, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on Nov. 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

NOVEMBER 2

PIMCO, HOME to the world's largest bond fund, launched on Tuesday the first of three new country index exchange-traded funds to capitalise on the strong economies' ability to weather the global economic slowdown.

NOVEMBER 1

THE HEAD of Morgan Stanley's global real estate fund in India is stepping down to explore setting up his own fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining a recent movement of top executives in the Indian private equity sector to raise their own funds.

A FUND managed by Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd will invest about 2 billion rupees ($41 million) in one of the projects of New Delhi-based real estate developer ATS Infrastructure Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

DIVERSIFIED U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said it would pay $338 million for Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital's King's Safetywear Ltd, a maker of protective shoes for workers in factories, mines and other industrial environments.

DEALTALK-AUSTRALIA'S Qantas Airways has seen its share of suitors knocking on the company's cabin doors before, and with the stock trading at record lows, now may seem to be a good time to welcome a white knight.

OCTOBER 31

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity fund Carlyle Group has hired dealmaker Sanghyun Lee from pan-Asia buyouts fund Affinity Equity Partners to lead its Korean investments, Carlyle said in a statement on Monday.

For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week, please see: (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)