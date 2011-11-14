HONG KONG, November 14 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending November 11.

NOVEMBER 11

DEALTALK-CHINESE companies aim to accelerate fundraising plans and brave torrid market conditions to ensure they secure more capital ahead of any crackdown on foreign investment rules.

THE PRIVATE equity industry is embarking on another round of soul-searching as it faces growing regulatory and political pressure, according to buyout executives assembled at a conference in Hong Kong.

ZAIN FANCY, the former head of Morgan Stanley's Asia real estate investment business, has set up a firm in Singapore to invest in small and medium-sized properties following the end of a legal dispute with Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC .

CANADA PENSION Plan Investment Board, one of the world's top private equity players, said on Thursday the value of its assets under management slipped in its latest quarter, but were up on a year-over-year basis.

NOVEMBER 10

DEALTALK-INVESTMENT banks in Asia are counting on sales of large blocks of stocks to institutional investors in the coming weeks to bolster dwindling underwriting fees and spark the region's equity capital markets back to life.

GOLDMAN SACHS Group Inc sold $1.1 billion of shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), less than originally expected as global markets plunged on concerns of a worsening of the European debt crisis.

CHAMP PRIVATE Equity has made a A$163 million offer ($166 million) to buy Australian outdoor advertising firm oOh!media Group Ltd, the target company said, sending its shares up 75 percent.

NOVEMBER 9

KOHLBERG KRAVIS Roberts co-founder Henry Kravis said volatility and uncertainty in global markets had created enormous challenges and threats as financial firms, investors and governments face sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in major economies.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm J.C. Flowers & Co will keep "a lot of cash on hand" to weather global market turmoil and to stay ready for potential buyout opportunities, founder J. Christopher Flowers said.

DAVID M. RUBENSTEIN, co-founder of buyout firm Carlyle , said Asia's private equity industry will likely rise to challenge U.S. and European dominance of the sector over the next five to 10 years.

JAMES COULTER, a co-founder of TPG Capital LP, said private equity funds should wait for the valuation of Facebook to drop before investing in the social media company.

U.S. SECURITIES regulators approved strict new listing standards for reverse merger companies after a rash of accounting scandals.

NOVEMBER 8

TOP EXECUTIVES at private equity funds said that the time was ripe to take greater risk in Asia, encouraging an annual conference here to invest in distressed debt opportunities and small to mid-sized companies.

A FORMER Asia-based investment banker with Bank of America Corp, Chad Holm, is seeking to raise $1 billion in a new private equity fund to invest in Indonesia.

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATELY owned pet food manufacturer VIP Petfoods is undergoing a strategic review of its business and is considering options including a sale, the firm's adviser told Reuters.

NOVEMBER 7

KKR AND Apollo Global Management LLC will manage $3 billion each in commitments on behalf of the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas, the two private equity companies said on Monday.

MORGAN STANLEY Private Equity Asia has taken control of Korean restaurant franchiser Nolboo, a Nolboo spokesman said on Monday.

