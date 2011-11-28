HONG KONG, November 28 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 25.

NOVEMBER 25

TAKE A LOOK-Top company executives and investors discussed the opportunities and challenges of returning India towards its desired growth path during closed interviews at this year's Reuters India Investment Summit, Nov. 21-23.

NOVEMBER 24

UBS AG said it plans to stick with its market-leading private equity placement group, which helps raise money for some of the world's largest private equity firms, despite circling rivals eyeing a chance to pick off the group and its team.

OFFICIALS AT South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service said they had launched a probe into Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) , after urging it to replace three board members including Paul Yoo, the former Seoul head of U.S. fund Lone Star who was found guilty of stock manipulation charges in October.

JAPANESE TRADING house Itochu Corp said it plans to invest $1.04 billion to take a 25 percent stake in Samson Investment Co, as part of KKR & Co LP's $7.2 billion bid for the U.S. oil and gas group.

NOVEMBER 23

DEALTALK-LISTED Indian companies and private-equity investors are being pushed into each other's arms by the plunge in equity markets and the rising cost of credit.

INVESTMENTS INTO India's power sector are slowing despite a chronic electricity shortage that threatens GDP growth, executives told the Reuters India Investment Summit, due to coal shortages, land hassles and an inability by distribution companies to raise tariffs.

NOVEMBER 22

KKR AND Itochu have joined forces in a roughly $7 billion bid for U.S. oil and gas group Samson Investment Co, in a rare link-up between a major private equity firm and a Japanese company.

U.S. PRIVATE-equity giant Blackstone Group LP expects to invest $500 million to $720 million per year in India over coming years, a top official said on Tuesday.

CHINESE DIGITAL advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd denied allegations by Muddy Waters that it overstated its assets and overpaid for acquisitions, saying the short-seller was misrepresenting information.

SOUTH KOREA'S Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd are separately looking at 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bids for private equity-backed French engineering company GTT, sources with direct knowledge of the proposed deals said.

SHANDA INTERACTIVE Entertainment Ltd said it has agreed to be taken private by a group led by Chief Executive Tianqiao Chen and his family in a deal that values the Chinese Internet firm at $2.3 billion.

SHENZHEN-BASED private equity startup PTiFund, backed by Hong Kong-listed developer Top Spring International Holdings Ltd , said it has closed the first round of financing on its debut fund, a 500 million yuan ($79 million) product.

NOVEMBER 21

HONY CAPITAL, one of China's most successful private equity funds, aims to raise up to $2.6 billion in a new fund, two sources said on Monday, in what is set to be the biggest-ever dollar fundraising for a China-based company.

NEW HOPE Group Co Ltd, China's biggest animal feed producer, plans to set up a $200 million overseas fund that counts Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd among key investors, a senior executive said on Monday.

SLOWING GROWTH, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, political gridlock, gloom in the West and a sliding rupee have conspired to damp investor and corporate sentiment in India, Asia's third-largest economy.

SITOY GROUP Holdings Ltd, which makes handbags and leather goods for Prada and other global brands, could raise about $127 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters.

CANADA'S VALEANT Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has agreed to buy Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for $623 million. (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)