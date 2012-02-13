HONG KONG, February 13 News and
developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the
Lunar New Year and the week ending Feb. 10.
FEBRUARY 10
EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 4-Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba
plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit Alibaba.com
Ltd private, two sources familiar with the matter
said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder
Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo Inc
cash and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating
businesses.
JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Unison Capital is among
companies in the final round of bidding for Japan drugmaker
Showa Yakuhin Kako Co, a deal that could be worth about 50
billion yen ($650 million), four people familiar with the
transaction said.
BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia is selling 50 million secondary
shares in Yinge Gases Group Co Ltd via sole bookrunner
Morgan Stanley for HK$8.29 to HK$8.5 per share, or up to
HK$428 million ($55 million), Thomson Reuters publication IFR
Asia reported.
KKR & Co LP reported a sharp decline in
fourth-quarter earnings as a drop in carried interest, driven by
mark-to-market valuations of its assets, offset revenue from
higher fees.
A SECOND round of bids for the highly sought after Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball team is due around Feb. 23, according
to several people familiar with the process.
LENDERS TO BC Partners-owned Fitness First are selling out
at a loss as the health club operator prepares for a 600 million
pound ($950 million) debt restructuring after it was unable to
refinance last year, Thomson Reuters LPC reported.
FEBRUARY 9
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Longreach Group is exploring the sale of
its $440 million majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie
Commercial Bank Ltd as it seeks to cash out of the
2007 investment, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
XSTRATA PLC Chief Executive Mick Davis is facing
growing pressure from shareholders to secure a better deal in
the miner's $41 billion takeover by Glencore ,
as he begins a transatlantic trip that could secure or sink the
tie-up.
FEBRUARY 8
GLOBAL RENEWABLE energy investors are increasingly looking
to Southeast and South Asia, lured by investment incentives
rolled out by governments in the region amid a bleak outlook for
clean energy investment in Europe and the United States.
NEWLY ESTABLISHED loan fund manager Metrics Credit Partners
plans to raise A$3 billion ($3.24 billion) to invest in the $100
billion Australian loan market, as international lenders are
retreating from the market and remaining lenders are more
restrained, Thomson Reuters LPC reported.
FEBRUARY 7
THE CALIFORNIA State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS),
the second-largest U.S. public pension fund, has made what it
called one of the largest single U.S. fund management
commitments to infrastructure, investing up to $500 million.
EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK'S corporate governance rules, which give
shareholders little say in how the social networking website
would be run as a public company, are raising CalSTRS hackles,
two of the fund's executives told Reuters in an interview.
FEBRUARY 6
TPG CAPITAL LP said it has raised about 4 billion
yuan ($635 million) in two local-currency funds in China from
mainly private investors, placing the U.S. firm ahead of some of
its global rivals in China's nascent private equity industry.
AUSTRALIAN CLEANING services company Spotless Group Ltd
bowed to shareholder pressure and agreed on Monday to
open its books to suitor Pacific Equity Partners, but maintained
it would not back a takeover offer below A$743 million ($800.43
million).
A PRIVATE equity fund launched by a former Bank of America
Corp executive has expressed interest in buying
Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank Mutiara Tbk PT for
about $750 million.
UNITAS CAPITAL said it has appointed Sir Kevin Smith, former
chief executive of GKN Plc, as partner to the firm, to
be based in Hong Kong. ($1 = 7.755 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)