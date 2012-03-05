HONG KONG, March 5 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending March 2.

MARCH 2

EQUINOX REALTY, an arm of Indian oil-to-steel conglomerate Essar Group, plans to sell a minority stake in its biggest commercial asset in Mumbai to raise between 7.5 billion rupees ($152.4 million) and 10 billion rupees, sources close to the deal said.

JAPANESE BREWER Asahi is emerging as a frontrunner to buy eastern European brewer StarBev in a deal expected to fetch up to $3 billion for private equity owner CVC Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said.

CHINESE BROKERAGES are lobbying the government to allow them to launch buyout funds and make alternative investments as the country's securities regulator plans to reinvigorate the struggling sector.

INTERVIEW-TAIWAN expects banking ties with China to improve this year, though the negotiation process will be more difficult as mainland authorities demand more from Taiwan in return, according to the vice chairwoman of the island's financial regulator.

MARCH 1

CARLYLE GROUP'S Southeast Asia head has left the firm after four and a half years without landing a deal, underlining the struggles that even the world's biggest private equity firms face as they try to penetrate Asia's emerging markets.

SOVEREIGN WEALTH funds are shying away from making large mergers and acquisitions, at least in public, with announced activity volumes tumbling to less than a tenth of last year, Thomson Reuters data shows.

FEBRUARY 29

PRIVATE EQUITY firms looking for billions of dollars of new capital for deals are facing a fight for survival in the hunt for a diminishing pool of capital - and losers risk a slow death.

FEBRUARY 28

INDIA'S GMR Infrastructure Ltd is in talks with three private equity investors to raise about $200 million through the sale of stakes in a number of road projects, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PRIVATE EQUITY fund PAG Asia Capital has invested $250 million in unlisted Bicon Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to become its largest investor, a unit of the Chinese pharmaceuticals company said.

AUSSIE SURFWEAR company Billabong International said on Tuesday its private equity suitor TPG Capital has raised its takeover offer by 10 percent to $904 million, but the price is still too low.

FEBRUARY 27

JAPAN'S OLYMPUS Corp proposed a new board of directors on Monday in an effort to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, but the line-up could face a hostile reception from foreign investors when it goes to a shareholder vote.

A PLANNED sale of a controlling stake in South Korea's Hi-Mart Co Ltd was rocked by allegations of embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives at the electronics retailer, which sent the shares of the company plunging on Monday.

AUSTRALIAN BUYOUT firm Quadrant Private Equity is starting the sale of its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) business, Virtus Health Group, an asset which could fetch up to A$500 million ($536 million) and has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported, citing sources.

MANDARIN CAPITAL Partners, the largest Sino-European private equity fund, said on Monday it has sold parts of its stake in Italian pharmaceutical firm Euticals to another fund, realising an investment return of three times -- a record for a China outbound investment fund.

MITSUI SOKO said it would buy all shares in logistics company Sanyo Electric Logistics from private equity firm Longreach Group for 24.2 billion yen ($300 million).

SOUTH KOREA'S SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Monday that it has decided to stop looking into a takeover of U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc

CVC, facing heavy potential losses on its debt-laden Australian TV network Nine, has no plans to respond to a fresh proposal from hedge funds to convert their debt into equity, sources said. ($1 = 0.9321 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)