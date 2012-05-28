HONG KONG May 28 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending May 25.
MAY 25
YUANTA FINANCIAL has pulled out of talks on a deal
worth up to $1.25 billion to buy Carlyle Group-backed Taiwanese
bank Ta Chong, dealing a blow to the private equity
fund's hope to exit its Taiwan investment for a profit.
HONG KONG'S Cube Capital and Marc Faber-backed Leopard
Capital are among Asian private equity firms lining up nearly
$500 million aimed at Myanmar, hoping to tap into its rich
natural resources and fill its infrastructure void, as sanctions
on the former pariah state are lifted.
PRIVATELY-HELD packaging company Pact Group has hired
Deutsche Bank to examine options including the sale
of a stake in a deal likely to attract private equity and rival
international firms, two sources familiar with the situation
said.
MAY 24
SOVEREIGN WEALTH fund China Investment Corp (CIC)
is in advanced talks to buy an up to $2 billion stake in Alibaba
Group, sources told Reuters, as the Chinese
e-commerce powerhouse looks to secure the last of the funding it
needs to buy back part of its stake from Yahoo Inc.
U.S. MEDIA executive Harry Sloan has approached private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a controlling
stake in its asset, Australia's debt-ridden Nine Entertainment,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
INDIA'S L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T
IDPL) is in talks with private-equity investors including
Temasek Holdings to raise $250 million to $300 million,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
CVC WILL cut its ownership stake to about 30 percent in the
Formula One motor racing business after the company's up to $3
billion IPO by selling shares on the public market, sources said
on Thursday.
AUSTRIAN PETER Brabeck, set to become non-executive chairman
of the Formula One motor racing business as it prepares for
flotation, will be rewarded with an equity stake potentially
worth tens of millions of dollars, a source close to the deal
said.
MAY 23
CHINA IS rolling out sweeping brokerage reforms to nurture
future global investment banks that officials hope could
eventually compete with the likes of Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley, a regulatory document showed.
AUSTRALIA'S BRAMBLES Ltd, the world's top pallet
supplier, announced a further delay to the sale of its Recall
information management business, which it values at around $2
billion.
CHINA FACES "invisible impediments" to investing in some
parts of Europe, with Europeans nervous about allowing it to
move into sectors such as nuclear power, a senior official at
China's sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday.
MAY 22
CHINA'S ALIBABA Group could command a Facebook-rivalling
valuation of $100 billion when it comes to list its shares,
possibly by 2015 - but its more immediate challenge is to hang
on to top spot in the country's $36 billion e-commerce market.
THREE INVESTMENT groups have bought a 21 percent stake in
Formula One from private equity firm CVC Capital for $1.6
billion ahead of the motor racing company's planned flotation in
Singapore.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus along with
existing investors have pumped $32 million in fresh funds into
Indian online classifieds firm Quikr, the e-commerce company
said.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm TPG Capital, seeking to invest
in distressed Japanese assets, agreed to jointly buy bankrupt
apartment developer Joint Corp with property consultancy Savills
.
THE BOOKBUILDING process of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures
Holdings' over $3 billion listing will begin on May 31 and end
on June 15, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
MAY 21
YAHOO INC will sell as much as half of its 40 percent stake
in Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group for $7.1 billion,
ending years of fractious talks over how to extract value from
its most prized asset.
CHINA'S DALIAN Wanda Group agreed to acquire AMC
Entertainment for $2.6 billion, becoming the biggest theatre
operator in the U.S. by revenue.
INTERNATIONAL FINANCE Corp and distressed investor
ADM Capital said they have launched a $300 million fund for
mid-sized Asia companies facing financial troubles after funding
from European banks to Asia dried up in the wake of the
sovereign debt crisis.
A GROUP of Elpida Memory bondholders opposes Micron
Technology's offer to buy the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker
and has reached out to South Korea's SK hynix and
U.S.-based GlobalFoundries to ready a potential alternative
plan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
CHINA RESOURCES-backed private equity fund Harvest Capital
Partners Limited said that Jiang Wei, Chairman of China
Resources Capital and Vice-Chairman of Harvest Capital, will act
as its interim CEO after former CEO Rong Ren resigned.
