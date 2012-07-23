HONG KONG, July 23 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July
20.
JULY 20
U.S. PRIVATE equity fund Carlyle Group has raised
about $720 million from the sale of a stake in China's
third-largest insurer, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital is considering
partnering with a Hollywood media executive to bid for
debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co,
sources said, in what could be a $3.1 billion buyout.
WARBURG PINCUS, a stakeholder of Titan
Petrochemicals Group Ltd, has sued Titan and some of
its executives in Hong Kong's High Court for misrepresentation
and breaches of contract.
KKR & CO will launch a mutual fund aimed at
individual investors, according to registration papers filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
AUSTRALIA'S TEN Network announced it would sell its
outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to A$145 million to
a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity.
JULY 19
CHINA INVESTMENT Corp is pumping billions of
dollars into private equity firms in a move meant to boost
returns at the sovereign wealth fund, with an eye on taking a
more active role on dealmaking.
ELECTRONICS MAKER Bang & Olufsen is taking on two
little-known strategic investors as it looks to increase sales
tenfold in China and catch up luxury rivals in the world's
largest market.
JULY 18
INDONESIA'S CENTRAL bank will set ownership limits in local
banks at a maximum 40 percent, but will allow exemptions that
leave open the door for DBS Group's $7.2 billion bid
for Bank Danamon.
CHINESE OIL trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co has offered
to take control of debt-laden shipping and oil storage firm
Titan Petrochemicals Group, which is facing a liquidation suit
from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
CARLYLE HAS no plans for now to try and sell its stake in
Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank again as the timing is not good
in a tough global market.
JULY 17
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity funds, including Blackstone Group L.P.
and KKR, have held early talks with Chinese authorities
on a new wave of renminbi funds which could dramatically improve
their chances to win deals in China, an executive involved in
the discussions said.
JULY 16
JAPANESE GROUP Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Korea Life
Insurance, and Canadian peer Manulife have
submitted final round bids for parts of ING's Asian
business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
AUSTRALIA'S LARGEST poultry producer, privately held Ingham,
with annual sales of A$2.1 billion ($2.14 billion), said
investment bank Investec has been appointed to sell the
business, a deal that could attract private equity interest.
AUSTRALIAN MEDIA group Seven West Media said it
plans to tap shareholders to raise A$440 million ($450 million)
in new shares to cut its heavy debt load as advertising markets
weaken.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Navis Capital Partners announced that it
had sold its majority stake in Andromeda Sales and Distribution
Pvt Ltd to financial services holding company Casa Capital
Management Pvt, without providing financial details.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Richard Pullin)