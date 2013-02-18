HONG KONG Feb 18 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Feb. 15.

FEBRUARY 15

CARLYLE GROUP is launching an initial public offering for automotive industry systems supplier Broadleaf of as much as 23.3 billion yen ($248.37 million), IFR reported. Carlyle-related funds will offload 16.48 million shares to raise 17.8 billion yen.

FEBRUARY 14

JAPANESE BREWER Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is suing Pacific Equity Partners and Unitas Capital Pte Ltd, alleging they inflated the earnings of the Independent Liquor business it bought in 2011 for NZ$1.5 billion ($1.3 billion).

FEBRUARY 12

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Apax Partners LLP sold half its stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, India's largest hospital chain, to Oppenheimer Funds Inc for about 5.23 billion rupees ($97 million).

FEBRUARY 8

CITIC PRIVATE Equity has agreed a deal to take private Chinese biotechnology firm 3SBio for about $340 million.

THE GLOBAL real estate fund of Morgan Stanley is in talks with the Wadhwa Group to invest 9 billion to 10 billion rupees ($168-$186 million) in an office development in India's financial capital of Mumbai, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

INTERVIEW-PT Lippo Karawaci may split off its hospital division into a separate unit to prepare for an IPO or a strategic investment, its top executive said, as Indonesia's biggest property firm by market value seeks funds to expand in the growing healthcare industry.

FEBRUARY 7

A $2.1 BILLION share auction in Indian state-run power utility NTPC Ltd was fully covered, taking the government closer to its target of raising money through stake sales in state enterprises to lower its fiscal deficit.

FISKER AUTOMOTIVE Inc, the green-car startup that is seeking investors and partners to cut costs, hopes to launch its business in China in May, said Henrik Fisker, executive chairman and cofounder.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Blackstone Group, along with two other companies, have agreed to buy a business park in south India for 19.5 billion rupees ($367 million), two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

FEBRUARY 6

HONG KONG-based private equity firm Headland Capital Partners said it has entered into a partnership with the founding Pang family of Mamee-Double Decker Bhd, one of Malaysia's largest domestic food and beverages makers.

CHINA RESOURCES Capital, the financial services arm of China Resources Holdings, said it has raised a RMB956 million yuan ($153.4 million) fund, and will co-invest with China Vanke in a residential development project in Shanghai.

FEBRUARY 5

THAILAND'S TOP retailer, unlisted Central Group, said it was in talks to buy four or five assets worldwide including a department store in Indonesia.

SINGAPORE'S STATE investor Temasek Holdings will indirectly buy a 26.1 percent stake in Indonesia's second biggest hypermarket-chain operator worth $300 million via PT Multipolar, as it aims to tap growing consumer demand in Indonesia.

EMERGING MARKET private equity funds in 2012 had their best year for raising capital since 2008, pulling in $40.3 billion, although the amount of money committed to investment dropped as less flowed into sector juggernauts China and India.

SINGAPORE-BASED private equity firm Asia Growth Capital Advisors (AGCA), which spun out of Credit Suisse Private Equity Asia in 2010, has acquired a portfolio of assets from its former parent, backed by HarbourVest Partners and Axiom Asia, according to a statement from AGCA.

FEBRUARY 4

PHILIPPINE LONG Distance Telephone Co said it will sell a majority stake in its business process outsourcing unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd - a deal that underlines rising interest in the Philippines as an investment destination.

THE CLOSELY guarded performance of some top-tier venture capital funds in which the University of California invested a portion of its $10.65 billion endowment must become public, a judge said.

FEBRUARY 3

TPG CAPITAL and Affinity Equity Partners refinanced part of the leveraged debt at Singapore's United Test & Assembly Center Ltd, a deal Reuters first reported in October, through a $625 million bond and $125 million revolving credit, Basis Point reported.

BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia sold its entire position of 10.83 million shares in Taiwan-listed pneumatic machinery maker and supplier Airtac International for NT$1.88 billion (US$63.6 million), IFR reported.

BRITISH PRIVATE equity group 3i Group Plc said its head of Asia operations Anil Ahuja and a senior India executive will be leaving the company and named Samir Palod as head of the India team.

AUSTRALIAN BUYOUT firm Quadrant Private Equity said it is actively considering an initial public offering of its Virtus Health in vitro fertilisation business, the largest IVF group in the Asia-Pacific region.

BLACKSTONE GROUP, the U.S.-based asset manager, said it had acquired a controlling stake in two seaplane operators based in the Maldives.

PUMA ENERGY has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, the companies said, in a deal media reported could be worth up to A$650 million ($676 million). ($1 = 93.8100 Japanese yen)($1 = 29.5395 Taiwan dollars)