HONG KONG Feb 18 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Feb. 15.
FEBRUARY 15
CARLYLE GROUP is launching an initial public offering
for automotive industry systems supplier Broadleaf of as much as
23.3 billion yen ($248.37 million), IFR reported.
Carlyle-related funds will offload 16.48 million shares to raise
17.8 billion yen.
FEBRUARY 14
JAPANESE BREWER Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is suing
Pacific Equity Partners and Unitas Capital Pte Ltd, alleging
they inflated the earnings of the Independent Liquor business it
bought in 2011 for NZ$1.5 billion ($1.3 billion).
FEBRUARY 12
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Apax Partners LLP sold half its stake in
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, India's largest
hospital chain, to Oppenheimer Funds Inc for about 5.23 billion
rupees ($97 million).
FEBRUARY 8
CITIC PRIVATE Equity has agreed a deal to take private
Chinese biotechnology firm 3SBio for about $340
million.
THE GLOBAL real estate fund of Morgan Stanley is in
talks with the Wadhwa Group to invest 9 billion to 10 billion
rupees ($168-$186 million) in an office development in India's
financial capital of Mumbai, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
INTERVIEW-PT Lippo Karawaci may split off its
hospital division into a separate unit to prepare for an IPO or
a strategic investment, its top executive said, as Indonesia's
biggest property firm by market value seeks funds to expand in
the growing healthcare industry.
FEBRUARY 7
A $2.1 BILLION share auction in Indian state-run power
utility NTPC Ltd was fully covered, taking the
government closer to its target of raising money through stake
sales in state enterprises to lower its fiscal deficit.
FISKER AUTOMOTIVE Inc, the green-car startup that is seeking
investors and partners to cut costs, hopes to launch its
business in China in May, said Henrik Fisker, executive chairman
and cofounder.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Blackstone Group, along with
two other companies, have agreed to buy a business park in south
India for 19.5 billion rupees ($367 million), two sources with
direct knowledge told Reuters.
FEBRUARY 6
HONG KONG-based private equity firm Headland Capital
Partners said it has entered into a partnership with the
founding Pang family of Mamee-Double Decker Bhd, one of
Malaysia's largest domestic food and beverages makers.
CHINA RESOURCES Capital, the financial services arm of China
Resources Holdings, said it has raised a RMB956 million yuan
($153.4 million) fund, and will co-invest with China Vanke
in a residential development project in Shanghai.
FEBRUARY 5
THAILAND'S TOP retailer, unlisted Central Group, said it was
in talks to buy four or five assets worldwide including a
department store in Indonesia.
SINGAPORE'S STATE investor Temasek Holdings will
indirectly buy a 26.1 percent stake in Indonesia's second
biggest hypermarket-chain operator worth $300 million via PT
Multipolar, as it aims to tap growing consumer demand
in Indonesia.
EMERGING MARKET private equity funds in 2012 had their best
year for raising capital since 2008, pulling in $40.3 billion,
although the amount of money committed to investment dropped as
less flowed into sector juggernauts China and India.
SINGAPORE-BASED private equity firm Asia Growth Capital
Advisors (AGCA), which spun out of Credit Suisse
Private Equity Asia in 2010, has acquired a portfolio of assets
from its former parent, backed by HarbourVest Partners and Axiom
Asia, according to a statement from AGCA.
FEBRUARY 4
PHILIPPINE LONG Distance Telephone Co said it will
sell a majority stake in its business process outsourcing unit
to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd - a
deal that underlines rising interest in the Philippines as an
investment destination.
THE CLOSELY guarded performance of some top-tier venture
capital funds in which the University of California invested a
portion of its $10.65 billion endowment must become public, a
judge said.
FEBRUARY 3
TPG CAPITAL and Affinity Equity Partners refinanced
part of the leveraged debt at Singapore's United Test & Assembly
Center Ltd, a deal Reuters first reported in October, through a
$625 million bond and $125 million revolving credit, Basis Point
reported.
BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia sold its entire position of 10.83
million shares in Taiwan-listed pneumatic machinery maker and
supplier Airtac International for NT$1.88 billion (US$63.6
million), IFR reported.
BRITISH PRIVATE equity group 3i Group Plc said its
head of Asia operations Anil Ahuja and a senior India executive
will be leaving the company and named Samir Palod as head of the
India team.
AUSTRALIAN BUYOUT firm Quadrant Private Equity said it is
actively considering an initial public offering of its Virtus
Health in vitro fertilisation business, the largest IVF group in
the Asia-Pacific region.
BLACKSTONE GROUP, the U.S.-based asset manager, said it had
acquired a controlling stake in two seaplane operators based in
the Maldives.
PUMA ENERGY has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel
distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer
Capital, the companies said, in a deal media reported could be
worth up to A$650 million ($676 million).
($1 = 93.8100 Japanese yen)($1 = 29.5395 Taiwan dollars)