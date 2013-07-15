HONG KONG, July 15 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 12.
JULY 12
GERMAN BATHROOM fixtures maker Grohe has attracted takeover
interest from Thailand's Siam Cement and Switzerland's Geberit,
people familiar with the process said, in what could be Europe's
largest private equity deal of the year, with the private
company said to be worth around 4 billion euros ($5 billion).
THE $4 billion loan backing Chinese pork producer Shuanghui
International's $4.7 billion bid for US meat processor
Smithfield Foods has raised $5 billion from banks so far
and could rise to $9 billion, banking sources said.
ACTIVIST INVESTOR Starboard Value LP said it hired financial
advisers to explore alternative deals for Smithfield, which in
late May agreed to a $4.7 billion sale to Hong Kong-based
Shuanghui International.
JULY 11
PROFITS FROM China's private equity deals have fallen since
2007, a new industry report says, leading to a sharp decline in
funds for small and mid-size companies in the world's second
largest economy.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm KKR & Co, fresh from completing
a record $6 billion Asia fund, wants to spend a significant
portion of its money in Japan, the firm's head of Japan said.
GOODMAN GROUP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB) said they had increased their equity allocation to
Goodman China Logistics Holding (GCLH) by $500 million, with
$400 million contributed by CPPIB and $100 million by Goodman,
bringing the total equity allocated to GCLH to $1.5 billion.
JULY 10
A RECORD $6 billion Asia fund announced by U.S. private
equity firm KKR will be deployed at a time when an economic
slowdown and emerging market sell-off has knocked the overall
value of Asia Pacific corporations to historic lows.
INDIA'S KEDAARA Capital, co-founded by Singapore-based
sovereign fund Temasek Holdings' former India head, is
set to raise about $500 million, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said, at a time when first-time funds in Asia are
struggling to raise capital.
PRIVATE EQUITY investment firm HarbourVest Partners said it
had raised $3.6 billion for its Dover Street VIII fund, more
than originally targeted due to strong demand.
INDIA'S E-COMMERCE company Flipkart said it has raised $200
million from South African technology group Naspers Ltd
and private equity funds Tiger Global and Accel
Partners.
SPEEDCAST GROUP said it had raised a $55 million credit
facility to finance its acquisition of satellite communications
services company Pactel International, and to refinance debt
held by TA Associates, SpeedCast's controlling shareholder.
JULY 8
CITI VENTURE Capital International, the private equity arm
of Citigroup, is in talks to buy a majority stake in
India's Sansera Engineering for about 3.4 billion rupees ($56
million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MALAYSIA-BASED private equity firm Navis Capital said it has
sold industrial valve specialist Callidus Process Solutions to
Pon Holding Australia. Navis sold Callidus for around A$75
million to A$100 million, making a return of over two times on
its initial 2010 investment, according to a source with
knowledge of the matter.
JULY 7
FORMER STANDARD Chartered chief executive Mervyn
Davies is forming a consortium of sovereign wealth funds and
financial institutions to buy as much as half of Britain's 20
billion pound ($29.77 billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group
, Sky News reported.
JULY 6
CARLYLE GROUP backed New Century Real Estate
Investment Trust has raised HK$676 million ($87.2
million) from a trimmed Hong Kong initial public offering, after
pricing the float at the bottom of the indicative range, IFR
reported.