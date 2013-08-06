HONG KONG, August 6 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August 2.

AUGUST 2

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Cerberus Capital Management exited the last of its position in Aozora Bank on Thursday through a 28.2 billion yen ($285.53 million) block trade, equivalent to a 5.85 percent stake, that priced at 292 yen per share, IFR reported.

PRIVATE EQUITY is poised to take off in Pakistan, with contrarian investors betting that the country is endowed with far greater potential than news reports chronicling Taliban bombings, the war in neighbouring Afghanistan or an evolving democracy's frequent bouts of political drama might imply.

AS CHINA'S first-generation entrepreneurs hit retirement age, more than 3 million private businesses will have to deal with succession issues in the next 3-8 years, according to data from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

BRITAIN'S LLOYDS Banking Group is preparing to exit the Australian market, seeking to sell a leasing unit with a book value of $3.6 billion and a $625 million institutional loan portfolio, three sources familiar with the situation said.

U.S. INSURER American International Group Inc said it was still in talks with a Chinese consortium regarding the sale of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit for about $4.8 billion.

SYNDICATION OF a A$710 million ($632.65 million) loan for Pacific Equity Partners' share registry business Link Group has closed, Basis Point reported citing unnamed sources.

WHITE & CASE LLP said it has relocated partner Steve Payne to its Singapore office to join its energy, infrastructure, project and asset finance practice in Southeast Asia. ()

AUGUST 1

BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia said it had agreed to buy South Korean parcel service company Logen Co Ltd for an undisclosed sum, which Korean media reported at around $140 million.

CHANDLER CORPORATION said it had agreed to acquire 8.3 percent of issued and outstanding common shares in Vietnam's Ma San Group Corp, taking its stake to 11.14 percent of Ma San and becoming one of the company's largest shareholders. ()

CHINA-FOCUSED Mandarin Capital Partners said it has sold its 70 percent stake in Italian valve parts maker, Gasket International, to Hutchinson S.A., a French headquartered multinational corporation, for an undisclosed sum. ()

JULY 31

JAPANESE REGIONAL lender Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd, owned by a Nomura-led group of investors, has applied to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in what could be a $1 billion share offer before the end of the year, two sources close to the deal said.

FORMER ALIBABA.COM CEO David Wei and Francis Leung of Sun Hung Kai & Co are among investors that have agreed a share placement in Hong Kong-listed AV Concept Holdings Ltd, which has investments in gaming and mobile phone software, AV Concept said in a statement. ()

JULY 30

NATIONALISED FRANCO-Belgian banking group Dexia cancelled the planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) sale of its asset management unit to Hong Kong-based investment firm GCS Capital.

JULY 29

AUSTRALIA'S FOREIGN investment board has approved China Molybdenum Co Ltd's purchase of a majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine from Rio Tinto, clearing a significant hurdle for the $820 million deal.

EMERGING MARKETS private equity firm Abraaj Group has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Acibadem Sigorta to Malaysia's state-run investment fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Abraaj said in an e-mailed statement.

KROLL ADVISORY Solutions said that Peter Glanville has joined the firm as an associate managing director based in Hong Kong for its investigations and disputes practice. ($1 = 98.7650 Japanese yen)($1 = 1.1223 Australian dollars)