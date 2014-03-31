HONG KONG, March 31 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending March
28.
MARCH 28
LOTTE SHOPPING, KB Financial Group
and private equity-backed Tong Yang Life Insurance
were among companies that submitted preliminary bids for a
controlling stake in LIG Insurance, which is seen to
be worth around 400 billion won ($373.31 million) or above, the
bidders said on Friday.
AFTER WAITING nearly two years, India's GMR Energy plans to
file an IPO prospectus in coming days to raise about $250
million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said,
starting what bankers hope is an election-fuelled revival in
equity raising.
CHINA PORK producer W.H. Group, which acquired U.S.-based
Smithfield Foods last year, received approval from the Hong Kong
stock exchange for its proposed up to $6 billion initial public
offering, IFR reported.
MARCH 27
THE AUSTRALIAN government's planned multibillion-dollar sale
of state health insurer Medibank Private could not have come at
a more challenging time, with the shelving of three sales worth
over A$1 billion ($922.45 million) in recent weeks.
MARCH 26
SHARES OF Baring Private Equity Asia's Nord Anglia Education
Inc rose as much as 12 percent in their U.S. market
debut, valuing the Hong Kong-based school operator at about $1.7
billion.
CHINA'S TENCENT Holdings Ltd said it was buying a
28 percent stake in South Korean mobile gaming firm CJ Game for
$500 million. The purchase will help Tencent, China's biggest
listed Internet company, expand its profitable online and mobile
gaming business and grow its presence abroad.
W.H. Group has hired 28 book runners for its planned $5-6
billion Hong Kong initial public offering, a record number for
banks working on an Asian IPO, IFR reported.
MARCH 25
CANADA PENSION Plan Investment Board said it has formed a
joint venture with real estate developer China Vanke Co Ltd
, and will invest $250 million in China's residential
market over time through the venture.
MARCH 24
JAPAN BANK for International Cooperation and Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank said they have agreed to invest in CVC
Capital Partners Ltd's fourth Asian fund, which is
seeking to raise around $3 billion.
LI NING Co Ltd, China's best known sportswear
company, posted its second straight year of losses in 2013, but
the loss was narrower than the previous year, thanks to fewer
retail discounts, better turnover of new products and faster
inventory replenishment.
MARCH 22
CHINA'S STATE Grid Corporation and Australian
infrastructure fund IFM are in pole position to take stakes in a
company that controls Italian energy grids, two sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)