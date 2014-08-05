Aug 5 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ended Aug. 1.

JULY 31

BLACKSTONE ENERGY Partners will invest up to $800 million in Tamarind Energy, a firm focused on oil and gas production in Malaysia and Indonesia, marking the first oil and gas investment in Asia by the Blackstone Group's $2.5 billion energy fund.

ALIBABA GROUP Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has invested $120 million in San Francisco-based mobile games studio Kabam, the latest in a string of U.S. investments intended to build up the Chinese online retailer's presence in the world's biggest Internet arena.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Catterton Partners has acquired Bali-inspired jeweller John Hardy for an undisclosed sum, closing a transaction that took months to negotiate.

JULY 30

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Co Ltd said that China Development Bank International, the Macquarie Greater China Infrastructure Fund and New Horizon Capital have agreed to invest $225 million in the company's downstream solar power project business.

CHINA'S RUNDONG Automobile Group, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, said it will launch an up to $138 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, betting on continued demand for luxury vehicles in the world's second-largest economy.

WH GROUP Ltd, the world's biggest pork producer, has raised the $2.1 billion it sought in a Hong Kong initial public offering, said a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

CARLYLE GROUP LP said its second-quarter earnings doubled from a year earlier as one of its European buyout funds started paying performance fees, highlighting the growth potential of its private equity business in Europe.

JULY 29

U.S. BUYOUT firm Bain Capital has agreed to sell a 49.9 percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm Bellsystem24 Holdings to Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corp, the parties said in separate statements without disclosing the value of the deal.

JULY 28

HOSPITAL OPERATOR Healthscope Ltd's positive debut set the stage for the privatisation of state-owned Medibank Private, as investors ramp up exposure to Australia's ageing population and subsidised health sector.

SANKATY ADVISORS, LLC, the credit affiliate of Bain Capital, said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of loans and securities worth around $1.3 billion from J.P. Morgan's Global Special Opportunities Group.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE'S board of directors advised that a 790 million euro ($1.1 billion) takeover offer for the holiday group from Italian financier and top shareholder Andrea Bonomi was in shareholders' interest.

JULY 23

CLSA CAPITAL Partners, the alternative asset management arm of brokerage and investment group CLSA, said it had launched the 300 billion won ($290.5 million) Nexen Global Co-Investment Fund, its first private equity fund based in Korea. (bit.ly/1AOlJNN)

JULY 22

GOLDMAN SACHS and private equity firm Warburg Pincus are among the investors nearing a deal to buy an up to 20 percent stake in China Huarong Asset Management Ltd for about $2 billion, seeking a share in the profitable business of bad loan management in China.

BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia said it bought a "substantial" stake in British lifestyle and fashion brand Cath Kidston for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from growing consumer demand for global brands in Asia.

($1 = 1032.8500 Korean Won) (Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)