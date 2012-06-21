* Says current trends may drive stronger-than-expected
results
* Reaffirms Q2 EPS outlook of $1.18-$1.20
* Keeps FY EPS outlook of $6.15-$6.25
June 21 Clothing maker PVH Corp
reaffirmed its second-quarter and full-year outlook and said it
may exceed its prior expectations if current business trends
continue.
PVH, which has been banking on the popularity of its brands
such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger to drive sales, raised
its full-year profit outlook last month saying it expects margin
pressures to ease in the second half of the year.
New York-based PVH, which shortened its name from
Phillips-Van Heusen Corp last year, forecast second-quarter
adjusted earnings of $1.18 to $1.20 per share and raised its
full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $6.15 to $6.25 per share.
PVH shares closed at $79.48 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)