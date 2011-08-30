BRIEF-Arconic confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing
* Q2 EPS $0.92 vs loss $1.07/shr last year
* Q2 rev up 21 pct to $1.33 bln
* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS $1.61-$1.67
* Sees FY 2011 GAAP EPS $4.19-$4.31
* Shares up 5 pct, post mkt
Aug 30 Clothing maker PVH Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as its major growth drivers, the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, stayed popular with shoppers, prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast.
PVH shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp earlier this year, because the majority of its sales now comes from its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands rather than Van Heusen.
For the quarter, the company earned $66.7 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with a loss of $70.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.07 per share.
Sales at PVH rose 21 percent to $1.33 billion.
Shares of the company were trading up at $67.80 in after-market trade. They closed at $64.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Meenakshi Iyer; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
