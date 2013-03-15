March 15 Clothing-maker PVH Corp
estimates that it will cut between 900 and 1000 jobs and close a
number of facilities related to its acquisition of the Warnaco
Group Inc.
The company, which owns and markets Calvin Klein and Tommy
Hilfiger brands, said it did not yet have an estimate of the
charges it would incur related to the job cuts and closure of
offices.
PVH said it would shut Warnaco's Florence, Italy office, as
well as those at Duncansville and Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, New
York City, Milford, Connecticut, Hong Kong and other far east
locations.
The company also said it may close more facilities and cut
jobs in the United States and abroad.
PVH closed its $2.8 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of
Warnaco last month.
Warnaco had about 7000 employees when the acquisition was
announced in October.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $117.97 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.