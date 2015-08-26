Aug 26 PVH Corp, the maker of apparel
under the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, reported a 5.6
percent fall in quarterly revenue as a strong dollar hurt
spending by tourists in the United States and reduced the value
of sales from Europe.
Net income attributable to PVH, which also owns the Van
Heusen, Arrow and Speedo brands, fell to $102.2 million, or
$1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 compared
with $126.5 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell to $1.86 billion from $1.98 billion.
