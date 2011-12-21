(Corrects company name in headline and text to say its Calvin Klein, not Calvin Klien)

Dec 1 PVH Corp expects the growing popularity of its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands in international markets to help it outperform estimates in the holiday quarter.

Clothier PVH's third-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates, prompting it to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

The company expects significant growth in the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East and Russia in the fourth quarter. KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010 Revenue $1.65 bln $1.62 bln $1.52 bln Net income $112.2 mln $99.8 mln GAAP EPS $1.54 $1.39 Adj EPS $1.89 $1.81 $1.67

* Revenue at Calvin Klein rose 11 pct, while Tommy Hilfiger sales rose 17 pct

* Revenue at Heritage Brands dropped 2 pct

* Sees FY 2011 non-GAAP EPS $5.23-$5.25 vs est $5.12

* Sees FY 2011 rev $5.83 bln-$5.85 bln vs est $5.82 bln

* Sees Q4 2011 non-GAAP EPS $1.03-$1.05 vs est $1.01

* Sees Q4 2011 rev $1.47 bln-$1.49 bln vs est $1.49 bln

MARKET REACTION/COMMENTARY:

* Shares of the company were trading up 3 percent at $69.90 after the bell. They had closed at $67.62 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

* Chief Executive Emanuel Chirico expects the current momentum in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, including a strong Thanksgiving weekend, to continue in the coming quarter.

* Chirioco said the company had a strong start to November, with both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger performing better than expected despite increases in retail prices.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

* PVH shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp earlier this year, as the majority of its sales now comes from its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands rather than Van Heusen.

* In October, the company had reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook of $5.12 a share. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)