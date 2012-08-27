Aug 27 Clothing maker PVH Corp raised
its full-year profit outlook for the third time this year, after
reporting a quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations as
its Tommy Hilfiger brand remained popular with shoppers and its
European business continued to grow.
The company also said lower product costs and growth of its
Tommy Hilfiger brand would continue to drive results through the
rest of the year.
Rising raw material costs and higher spending on advertising
had been denting the clothier's operating margins.
The company, which is also known for its Calvin Klein brand,
now expects to earn about $6.25 to $6.32 per share for the
year, up from $5.90 to $6.00 per share it first forecast in
January.
Analysts were expecting PVH to earn $6.22 per share for the
full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter profit rose to $87.7 million, or $1.19 per
share, from $66.7 million, or 92 cents per share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.25 in the
quarter.
Revenue at company, which shortened its name from
Phillips-Van Heusen Corp last year, was relatively flat at $1.34
billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.20 per share
on revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.
Shares of New York-based PVH rose 3 percent to $90.99 in
after-market trade. They had closed at $88.49 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.