UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Oct 31 PVH Corp, which owns and markets Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, said it has agreed to buy clothing company The Warnaco Group Inc for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock.
PVH is offering Warnaco shareholders $51.75 in cash and 0.1822 of a share of PVH common stock for each Warnaco share.
Based on PVH's last closing stock price, the per share value of the deal is $68.43, a 34 percent premium over the last closing price of Warnaco common stock.
PVH said it has commitments for $4.33 billion in financing from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property