Oct 30 Accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers struck a deal to buy corporate consulting firm Booz & Co to bulk up its advisory and tax business.

The companies said the deal is subject to approval from Booz & Co's partner vote, scheduled for December. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Booz & Co separated in 2008 from Booz Allen Hamilton , the consulting firm best known for its work with U.S. government agencies. The two firms are no longer related.

PwC is one of the "Big Four" global accountants. The others are KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young .