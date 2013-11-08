NEW YORK Nov 8 A federal appeals court on
Friday said PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP must face a securities
fraud lawsuit by investors who accuse it of missing red flags
when it audited a hedge fund whose portfolio manager eventually
went to prison.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a
trial judge erred in dismissing a claim that PwC's auditor
opinion letters fraudulently induced the plaintiffs to invest in
Lipper Convertibles LP.
Lipper Convertibles was liquidated in 2002 after having
overstated its assets by hundreds of millions of dollars. PwC
audited the fund's financial statements from 1996 to 2000 and
issued letters generally affirming their accuracy.
After portfolio manager Edward Strafaci, who was director of
fixed income money management at the fund's parent, Lipper
Holdings LLC, abruptly left in January 2002, the fund decided to
review its portfolio.
It was revealed that the fund was worth just $365 million,
49 percent less than the $722 million it had reported before
Strafaci's departure.
Strafaci pleaded guilty in August 2004 to securities fraud
and was sentenced the following May to serve six years in prison
and pay $89.3 million in restitution.
In their lawsuit, the investors said PwC missed "significant
red flag(s)" in auditing the Lipper fund, whether knowingly or
recklessly.
In November 2010, one month after Strafaci was released from
custody, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan
dismissed the investors' lawsuit.
He said the investors lacked standing to sue because they
had shown no injuries separate from harm to the fund itself.
But Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier, writing for the appeals
court, said it was an open question whether the investors
suffered direct injuries.
Lohier said Berman had put too much emphasis on a disclaimer
in BDO Seidman LLP reports, prepared for the fund's liquidation,
that BDO was not asked to pinpoint what the investors' interests
were worth at any given point in time.
"The BDO reports, at least in combination with Strafaci's
admission of overvaluation, sufficed to create a triable issue
of fact," Lohier wrote for a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel.
"A reasonable jury could infer that the reports contained
the more accurate prices of the relevant securities and that
plaintiffs had purchased at least some of their limited
partnership interests at prices that exceeded the prices listed
in the reports," he added.
Daniel Krasner, a partner at Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman
& Herz representing the investors, said his clients are pleased
with Friday's decision.
He said PwC "had all the indicators that the fund was
overstating (assets) and that Strafaci was giving it numbers
that were not supported by independent reports that it had."
PwC spokeswoman Caroline Nolan said the auditor is reviewing
the decision.
The 2nd Circuit upheld Berman's dismissal of the investors'
state law claims, which both sides agreed was proper.
Lipper Convertibles and Lipper Holdings are not related to
Lipper, a mutual fund research unit of Thomson Reuters Corp.
The case is CILP Associates LP et al v.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
Nos. 11-4904, 11-4905, 11-5104 and 11-5106.