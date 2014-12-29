BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corp offers private placement to existing shareholders, investors
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
Dec 29 Power Construction Corp Of China Ltd
* Says plans to invest 4.7 billion yuan ($755.42 million) in setting up financial firm with partners
* Says plans to acquire seven research institutes and one consulting firm for a combined 17.2 billion yuan
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan via preference shares issue
* Says board agrees unit to team up with partner to invest about 449 million yuan in windfarm project in Yunnan province
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BjXpSf ; bit.ly/1tdMwwT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2217 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.