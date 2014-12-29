Dec 29 Power Construction Corp Of China Ltd

* Says plans to invest 4.7 billion yuan ($755.42 million) in setting up financial firm with partners

* Says plans to acquire seven research institutes and one consulting firm for a combined 17.2 billion yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan via preference shares issue

* Says board agrees unit to team up with partner to invest about 449 million yuan in windfarm project in Yunnan province

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1BjXpSf ; bit.ly/1tdMwwT

