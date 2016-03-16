* Agility interested in managing Kuwait's airport, ports
KUWAIT, March 16 Kuwait's Agility, the
Gulf's largest logistics company, will be interested in bidding
for the management of Kuwait's airport and ports if plans to
privatise them go ahead, the chief executive Tarek Sultan said
on Wednesday.
Kuwait's Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday that
the government would seek to privatise assets including
airports, ports and some facilities of national oil giant Kuwait
Petroleum Corp.
The government is looking at ways to free up state finances
and reform the economy in order to help narrow a budget deficit
caused by low oil prices.
Among the required reforms were "real rationalising of
spending and real privatisation," Sultan told
reporters at a news conference.
Kuwait's cabinet has approved economic reforms including the
introduction of a 10 percent tax on corporate profits, Saleh
said on Monday.
Sultan said Kuwait's private sector had no problem with the
introduction of taxes if the government pushed ahead with
reforms.
Agility is already present in around 100 countries and plans
further expansion within the Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN), the Gulf and Africa.
Sultan said Agility would be one of the first companies to
enter the Iranian market after international sanctions imposed
on the country were partially lifted earlier this year. He
didn't elaborate.
He also said Egypt was a promising market if difficulties
surrounding foreign investors' ability to transfer money abroad
could be overcome.
Egypt has faced an acute foreign currency shortage since a
2011 uprising drove away tourists and foreign investors, key
earners of hard currency. On Monday it devalued the Egyptian
pound and said it would shift to a more flexible exchange rate,
in a bid to stabilise the currency.
Agility operates a major distribution and logistics centre
in Egypt, according to the company's website.
Sultan also said Agility was in the final stages of securing
$800 million in financing from regional and foreign banks, but
he did not provide names.
The funds would go towards investing in a shopping mall in
Abu Dhabi being developed in partnership with Kuwait's National
Real Estate Company, he said.
United Projects for Aviation Services Company, a subsidiary
of Agility, last year signed an agreement to invest up to $225
million in the Reem Mall project.
