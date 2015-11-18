* Around $1 bln in fundraising plans - CEO
* Further capital expenditure planned in Africa next year
* Low oil, gas prices may delay some projects
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 18 Kuwait's Agility, the
largest Gulf Arab transport logistics company, plans to raise
around $1 billion to fund future growth across its business, the
chief executive told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
The company is focusing on diversifying its business across
emerging markets as low oil prices risk delaying some projects
in the Middle East, said Tarek Sultan.
Agility is already present in around 100 countries and plans
further expansion within the Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN), the GCC and Africa, Sultan said.
"We have corporate requirements that could be in the
neighbourhood of $1 billion and our other businesses are growing
as well, have their own requirements and will seek to address
them on a project by project basis," he said in an interview.
United Projects for Aviation Services Company, the
commercial real estate development and facilities management arm
of Agility, is working on a $1 billion shopping mall project in
Abu Dhabi, Sultan said. Agility said in June it had agreed with
a real estate subsidiary of National Real Estate Company to
invest $225 million in the shopping mall.
Agility's bulk fuels storage, distribution and supply chain
business required financing to meet plans to expand its ship
capacity transporting refined products and gas, he said.
Africa is one of the areas of focus for the company, with
Sultan saying in February it planned to spend $100 million this
year on expansion in the continent.
He said he expected capital expenditure in Africa to be at a
similar level next year, but could be higher if the pace of
execution of projects it is working on accelerates.
"Going forward, from an oil and gas perspective there could
be fewer projects. Having said that, if you look at energy and
power projects, low oil prices are conducive to building more
power plants so you could see an expansion of opportunities in
the power sector, especially in Africa," he said.
Still, some of its projects in the oil and gas business may
be hit by the slump in prices since June last year.
"We do a lot of work in the oil and gas industry so our
project logistics business is likely to see projects delayed,"
he said.
At the same time, the flow of projects in the Middle East
could also dry up as lower oil revenue lead governments to pull
back on spending, he said.
Agility also owns a minority stake in Iraqi telecoms
operator Korek. Iraq recently said last month it planned to sell
a fourth mobile licence.
"I'm not sure a fourth licence will be economical to any
bidder and I doubt it's viable," he said. "I don't believe it's
necessary either given there are three operators already in
place."
