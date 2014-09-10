Sept 9Pylon SA :

Said on Tuesday that its shareholding structure has changed after capital increase through issue of series G shares via rights issue

* Said, the stake in Pylon held by Przedsiebiorstwo Handlowe "Maks" sp. z o. o. changed from 30.3 % to 25.23 %; currently they hold 3,428,706 company's shares Source text for Eikon:

* Said, the stake in Pylon held by Mateusz Jujka changed from 17.9 % to 11.71 %; currently he holds 1,590,975 company's shares Source text for Eikon:

* Said the stake in Pylon held by Formatpol sp. z o. o. changed from 7.1 % to 13.97 %; currently they hold 1,900,000 company's shares Source text for Eikon:

