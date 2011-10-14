Oct 14 A minimalist Danish design has won a competition to find a new electricity pylon for Britain, to replace the latticed steel transmission towers that have dotted the landscape since the 1920s.

The gleaming white T-shaped design by Danish engineering firm Bystrup fought off 250 entries to claim a 5,000 pound ($7,800) prize, announced on Friday.

National Grid hopes to build over 2,000 km in high voltage electricity lines over the next decade, said spokesman Chris Mostyn, as it replaces aging power lines and caters for new renewable projects.

Erik Bystrup, founder of the winning firm, has been behind stripped-down electricity pylons that have appeared across Scandinavia.

"We cut everything to the bone," he said. "The design of a power pylon is not a question of making something that's beautiful and looking nice. It's a very technical thing to do."

It has to be capable of withstanding powerful forces like high voltage electricity and harsh British weather too, he added.

Bystrup said the new design has a lighter carbon footprint because it uses fewer materials and gives a more positive impression than the current pylons, which he described as "grumpy old men standing in the fields, a hard worker bringing energy to you."

There are no fixed plans on where the design might be used, but the National Grid will now work with Bystrup to develop the T-Pylon further.

Energy and Climate Change Secretary Chris Huhne praised the T-Pylon as "simple, classical and practical".

"We are going to need a lot more pylons over the next few years to connect new energy to our homes and businesses and it is important that we do this is in the most beautiful way possible," Huhne said in a statement.

The T-Pylon was unanimously voted the winner of the competition, launched in May 2011 by the Department of Energy & Climate Change, National Grid, and the Royal Institute of British Architects. (Editing by Steve Addison)