WELLINGTON Oct 10 Two major shareholders of New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould Corp Ltd have made a $55 million takeover offer for the company.

A company associated with George Kerr, long time director and shareholder, and U.S. investment fund Baker Street, have offered NZ$0.33 a share, a 22 percent premium to the company's pre-offer traded price.

Kerr said the company has changed markedly since it sold assets into a new banking company called Heartland and it needs to develop in a new direction.

"PGC is now a company more likely to reinvest its earnings in its assets with a patient seven years and beyond investment horizon," Kerr said in a letter to shareholders.

He said the company would need capital injection, which would likely require calls on shareholders who have previously been in the company for income and dividends.

"With the remaining PGC businesses focusing on growth rather than dividends, it is appropriate to give all shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares for cash."

PGC shares gained 18.5 percent or 5 cents to NZ$0.32 after the offer.

The entity being used the offer, Australasian Equity Partners Fund Ltd, said it already had undertakings for 37.5 percent of the company.

PGC sold its major asset, finance firm Marac into the Heartland banking operation, with the proceeds distributed to shareholders.

It reported a full-year loss of NZ$141 million for the year to June caused by restructuring costs involving the set up of Heartland, asset writedowns and weak trading. It said it expected a modest trading profit this year.

PGC now holds minor stakes in agribusiness PGW Wrightson , Heartland, and the impaired property assets from Marac. It said net asset backing at June 30 was NZ$0.60 a share. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)