(Adds detail, quotes, background)
WELLINGTON Oct 10 Two major shareholders of New
Zealand financial company Pyne Gould Corp Ltd have made
a $55 million takeover offer for the company.
A company associated with George Kerr, long time director
and shareholder, and U.S. investment fund Baker Street, have
offered NZ$0.33 a share, a 22 percent premium to the company's
pre-offer traded price.
Kerr said the company has changed markedly since it sold
assets into a new banking company called Heartland and
it needs to develop in a new direction.
"PGC is now a company more likely to reinvest its earnings
in its assets with a patient seven years and beyond investment
horizon," Kerr said in a letter to shareholders.
He said the company would need capital injection, which
would likely require calls on shareholders who have previously
been in the company for income and dividends.
"With the remaining PGC businesses focusing on growth rather
than dividends, it is appropriate to give all shareholders the
opportunity to sell their shares for cash."
PGC shares gained 18.5 percent or 5 cents to NZ$0.32 after
the offer.
The entity being used the offer, Australasian Equity
Partners Fund Ltd, said it already had undertakings for 37.5
percent of the company.
PGC sold its major asset, finance firm Marac into the
Heartland banking operation, with the proceeds distributed to
shareholders.
It reported a full-year loss of NZ$141 million for the year
to June caused by restructuring costs involving the set up of
Heartland, asset writedowns and weak trading. It said it
expected a modest trading profit this year.
PGC now holds minor stakes in agribusiness PGW Wrightson
, Heartland, and the impaired property assets from
Marac. It said net asset backing at June 30 was NZ$0.60 a share.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)