BRIEF-Abn Amro, with excess capital, sees dividend pct increase or share buy-back possible - conf call
* Sees ECT to operate in the lower cycles of the business in coming years - conf call
WELLINGTON, July 5 New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould on Thursday said it had not reached a decision to sell its subsidiary, Perpetual Trust Ltd, as suggested by media reports.
It added that it had not made a decision on whether to move the company's primary listing to the Australian Stock Exchange.
"A number of options have been under consideration for some time, however no decision has yet been made in relation to any of these options," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* Says MCX is currently not exploring any options to shift to a new trading software Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJ5LS2 Further company coverage: