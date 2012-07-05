WELLINGTON, July 5 New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould on Thursday said it had not reached a decision to sell its subsidiary, Perpetual Trust Ltd, as suggested by media reports.

It added that it had not made a decision on whether to move the company's primary listing to the Australian Stock Exchange.

"A number of options have been under consideration for some time, however no decision has yet been made in relation to any of these options," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)