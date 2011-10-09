WELLINGTON Oct 10 New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould Corp Ltd is the subject of a $55 million takeover offer, the company said on Monday.

The company, which has sold assets into a new banking company called Heartland , said a company associated with one of its major shareholders, George Kerr, has offered 33 NZ cents a share for all the company's stock, valuing it at NZ$71.5 million.

PGC shares last traded steady at NZ$0.27.

(Gyles Beckford)