BRIEF-Grivalia Properties acquires two properties in Athens for 18.5 mln euros
* Acquires two properties in Athens for 18.5 million euros ($19.65 million)
WELLINGTON Oct 10 New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould Corp Ltd is the subject of a $55 million takeover offer, the company said on Monday.
The company, which has sold assets into a new banking company called Heartland , said a company associated with one of its major shareholders, George Kerr, has offered 33 NZ cents a share for all the company's stock, valuing it at NZ$71.5 million.
PGC shares last traded steady at NZ$0.27.
(Gyles Beckford)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 A Brazilian federal court suspended on Friday the $5.2 billion sale of state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc .
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to an all-time high on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while a surge in domestic jobs suggested the country's economy was picking up.