UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
WELLINGTON Nov 14 NZ's Pyne Gould Corp Ltd
* Proposes listing on London Stock Exchange in H1 2014
* To be put to shareholders at annual meeting
* Would require move company to Guernsey
* PGC has quit almost all NZ assets, now most in Australia and UK, which offer better growth prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.