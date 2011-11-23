WELLINGTON Nov 24 New Zealand takeover
target Pyne Gould Corp. Ltd said on Thursday the
takeover offer from a company associated with two of its
shareholders had been extended by seven days.
It said the offer of 37 NZ cents a share from Australasian
Equity Partners Fund, a company associated with George Kerr,
long time director and shareholder, and U.S. investment fund
Baker Street, had been extended to Dec. 16 from the original
Dec. 9.
AEP last week raised its offer by four cents from the
original NZ$0.33 a share. It last traded steady at NZ$0.35.
AEP already has undertakings for 37.5 percent of the
company.
PGC sold its major asset, finance firm Marac, into the
Heartland banking operation, with the proceeds distributed to
shareholders.
PGC now holds minor stakes in agribusiness PGW Wrightson
, Heartland, and the impaired property assets from
Marac. It said net asset backing at June 30 was NZ$0.60 a share.
(Gyles Beckford)