BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical Group unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy 15 pct tax preference
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Nov 4 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Monday that one of the conditions of the preliminary sale agreement of the organized part of the enterprise signed on July 15 with its subsidiary Orphee SA has not been met
* The companies did not sign the agreements regulating the current settlement between the parties until Oct. 31
* In regards to the above, the company will have to return 15,494,000 zlotys of advance payment to Orphee SA by Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage: