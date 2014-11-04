Nov 4 PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Monday that one of the conditions of the preliminary sale agreement of the organized part of the enterprise signed on July 15 with its subsidiary Orphee SA has not been met

* The companies did not sign the agreements regulating the current settlement between the parties until Oct. 31

* In regards to the above, the company will have to return 15,494,000 zlotys of advance payment to Orphee SA by Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

