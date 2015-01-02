(Corrects figure in first bullet point to 2,500,000 from
2.500.000)
Jan 2 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22, 2014, Planezza LTD
sold 2,500,000 series F shares and 60,189 series H shares of
the company
* On Dec. 22, 2014, Planezza LTD sold also 344,112 shares of
the company
* Following the transactions, Planezza LTD sold its entire
9.115 pct stake (or 2,904,301 shares) in the company
* Said that on Dec. 22, 2014, QXB Sp. z o. o. bought the
above shares or 9.115 pct stake in the company
* QXB Sp. z o. o. had not had any of the company's shares
before the transactions
