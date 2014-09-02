Sept 2 PZ CORMAY :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue 53.4 million zlotys versus 50.2 million zlotys a year earlier

* Said H1 operating loss of 6.7 million zlotys versus profit of 5.7 million zlotys a year earlier

* Said H1 net loss of 8 million zlotys versus net profit of 4.6 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

