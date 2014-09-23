(Adds CFO, analyst comments; updates share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Sept 23 PZ Cussons Plc, the maker of
Imperial Leather soaps, expects minimal impact from the
continued unrest in northern Nigeria, its chief financial
officer said.
Nigeria is the British soap and shampoo maker's biggest
market, though it also sells in Ghana and Kenya. Africa
accounted for about 42 percent of Cussons' revenue in the year
ended May 31.
"Year-on-year impact is quite small but it just means that
rather than growing in the north, the sales are down 1 or 2
percent in the north," Chief Financial Officer Brandon Leigh
told Reuters.
However, Leigh added that sales had been growing in the
south and east of Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and
biggest economy.
Shares in the company fell nearly 3 percent on Tuesday
morning on the London Stock Exchange.
Insurgents from Boko Haram, whose name means "Western
education is forbidden", are fighting to carve out an Islamic
state in Nigeria. Since a military offensive began last year,
the Islamists have taken out their anger on civilians in
increasingly frequent attacks.
"Cussons employs 4,000 workers in Nigeria and most of those
are in south in Lagos where we have two factory sites and also
in the east where we have a soap factory," Leigh said.
Cussons also said it was carefully monitoring the Ebola
situation in Nigeria.
Analysts at Investec Securities said that the "run-up to the
general election in February, and trading in the more important
second-half period, will be influential on full-year results."
The brokerage has a "hold" rating on the stock with a target
price of 386 pence.
The company said that its UK washing and bathing division
performed strongly, helped by the relaunch of the entire
Imperial Leather range since June. Europe accounts for about 36
percent of its revenue.
Shares in the Manchester-based company were down 1.8 percent
at 373.3 pence at 0920 GMT.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)