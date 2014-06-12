June 12 British soap and shampoo maker PZ
Cussons Plc said full-year performance was in line with
management expectations, with pretax profit before exceptional
items expected to rise about 6 percent from the previous year.
Cussons, the maker of Imperial Leather soaps, said the
company's results for the year ended May 31 took a hit of about
12 million pounds due to foreign exchange impact.
PZ Cussons makes and sells personal care, beauty, home care
and electrical products to consumers in Asia, Africa and Europe.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)