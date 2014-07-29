Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
July 29 British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons Plc posted a 7.4 percent rise in full-year adjusted operating profit as better margins more than compensated for the pound's strength against various currencies.
The maker of Imperial Leather soap said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 116.4 million pounds ($197.7 million) in the year ended May 31 from 108.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to 861.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.