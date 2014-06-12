June 12 Pz Cussons Plc

* Today issues following trading update for year ended 31 may 2014.

* Performance of group for year ended 31 may 2014 has been in line with management expectations with sterling profits* for year expected to be approximately 6% higher than previous year.

* Significant exchange impact of circa £12m from translation and transactional effect of weakening currencies.

* Excluding this impact, profits* would have been 17% higher than previous year.

* Naira has remained stable versus us$, despite coming under pressure ahead of a change in central bank governor.