UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Pz Cussons Plc
* Today issues following trading update for year ended 31 may 2014.
* Performance of group for year ended 31 may 2014 has been in line with management expectations with sterling profits* for year expected to be approximately 6% higher than previous year.
* Significant exchange impact of circa £12m from translation and transactional effect of weakening currencies.
* Excluding this impact, profits* would have been 17% higher than previous year.
* Naira has remained stable versus us$, despite coming under pressure ahead of a change in central bank governor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources