* Full-year profit rises 16.5 percent to 107.5 mln pounds
* Full-year revenue rises 2.8 percent to 883.2 mln pounds
* Co to launch limited edition mother and baby range to mark
royal birth
* Shares rise as much as 5 percent
July 23 PZ Cussons Plc, the maker of
Imperial Leather soaps, said full-year profit rose 16.5 percent
to 107.5 million pounds, helped by growth in the UK, Indonesia
and Nigeria.
The British soap and shampoo maker said lower sales in the
first half of the year in Nigeria - its largest market - were
offset by a strong showing in the south of country in the second
half.
Sales in Africa were hurt last year because of social unrest
in the north of Nigeria and the scrapping of a fuel subsidy in
the country.
Operating profit in Africa, which accounts for about 40
percent of its business, rose 11.6 percent.
PZ Cussons said it was launching a limited edition "Cussons
Ma'am and me" range of mother and baby products to mark the
birth of Britain's new prince.
"We are not quantifying, but it will have a positive effect
on sales," Finance Director Brandon Leigh told Reuters.
Full-year revenue rose 2.8 percent to 883.2 million pounds
($1.36 billion).
Revenue from Asia rose 8.23 percent, helped by the
restructuring of its business in Australia that the company
counts in its Asia division.
The company also reported a strong growth in Indonesia,
where its Cussons Baby division has a more than 40 percent
market share.
Shares in the company were up 4 percent at 401.8 pence at
0842 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have
risen marginally since the beginning of the year.