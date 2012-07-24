* FY pretax profit falls 55 pct to 48.5 mln stg

* Incurs exceptional costs of 43.8 mln stg

* Revenue up 5 pct to 858.9 mln stg

July 24 British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons Plc said its fiscal-year profit fell on higher raw material costs and worsening conditions in Nigeria and Australia.

The maker of Imperial Leather soaps and Carex anti-bacterial hand washes, said profit before tax fell to 48.5 million pounds ($75.23 million) from 108.1 million pounds a year earlier.

PZ Cussons said its full-year pretax profit included 43.8 million pounds in exceptional costs related to a supply chain optimisation project, acquisitions in its beauty care division and a write down of one of its Australian home care brands.

The company said in June that profit before exceptional items for the year would be lower, citing rising input costs, social and economic unrest in Nigeria and tough conditions at its home care business in Australia.

Revenue increased about 5 percent to 858.9 million pounds. Revenue from Africa, which accounts for over 40 percent of total revenue, grew 7 percent.

However, sales from Africa in the second half were hurt by the social unrest in the north of Nigeria and the impact of scrapping a fuel subsidy in the country, the company said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and PZ Cussons's largest market, has been rocked by religious violence and an eight-day strike against the removal of an $8 billion fuel subsidy in January.

Revenue from Asia fell 10 percent hurt by difficult trading conditions in its Australian home care category, the company said. The company counts Australia in its Asia segment.

The company's London-listed shares, which have shed 10 percent since the start of the year, fell about 3 percent to 316.30 pence on Tuesday morning. ($1 = 0.6447 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)