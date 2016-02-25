WARSAW Feb 25 Eastern Europe's largest insurer,
Poland's state-run PZU, should buy more banks to
strengthen the country's grip on the sector, Poland's treasury
minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Thursday.
PZU flagged plans to build one of the country's five largest
banks when it bought control of mid-tier lender Alior Bank
last year.
But following a 2015 election victory, the new government
forged by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has
changed management boards at state-run firms, including PZU,
raising questions over whether its takeover policy will
continue.
"The capital PZU has should be well used. We need to invest
in the banking sector to strengthen Polish capital there,"
Jackiewicz told radio Wnet.
The banking sector, weighed down by the new bank asset tax
and looming record losses from the possible conversion of
Swiss-franc denominated mortgages into zlotys, is now 60 percent
owned by foreign players, including Spain's Banco Santander
and Italy's UniCredit.
The sector is led, however, by state-controlled PKO BP
, Poland's largest bank by assets, in which the
treasury, which oversees state companies, changed most of the
supervisory board members on Thursday.
"We are changing the supervisory board in this company so
that it could earnestly evaluate the work by the management
board and the chief executive," Jackiewicz said. "If the opinion
is positive, we will continue the cooperation (with this
management board)."
PKO is now headed by Zbigniew Jagiello, appointed by the
previous government in 2009.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)