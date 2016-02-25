WARSAW Feb 25 Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's state-run PZU, should buy more banks to strengthen the country's grip on the sector, Poland's treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Thursday.

PZU flagged plans to build one of the country's five largest banks when it bought control of mid-tier lender Alior Bank last year.

But following a 2015 election victory, the new government forged by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has changed management boards at state-run firms, including PZU, raising questions over whether its takeover policy will continue.

"The capital PZU has should be well used. We need to invest in the banking sector to strengthen Polish capital there," Jackiewicz told radio Wnet.

The banking sector, weighed down by the new bank asset tax and looming record losses from the possible conversion of Swiss-franc denominated mortgages into zlotys, is now 60 percent owned by foreign players, including Spain's Banco Santander and Italy's UniCredit.

The sector is led, however, by state-controlled PKO BP , Poland's largest bank by assets, in which the treasury, which oversees state companies, changed most of the supervisory board members on Thursday.

"We are changing the supervisory board in this company so that it could earnestly evaluate the work by the management board and the chief executive," Jackiewicz said. "If the opinion is positive, we will continue the cooperation (with this management board)."

PKO is now headed by Zbigniew Jagiello, appointed by the previous government in 2009. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)