WARSAW, June 30 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 300 million zlotys ($81 million) in subordinated bonds issued by Poland's biggest insurer PZU, the bank said on Friday.

Earlier this week the state-run PZU said it will issue 2.25 billion zlotys worth of subordinated bonds. ($1 = 3.7001 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)