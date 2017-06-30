UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
WARSAW, June 30 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 300 million zlotys ($81 million) in subordinated bonds issued by Poland's biggest insurer PZU, the bank said on Friday.
Earlier this week the state-run PZU said it will issue 2.25 billion zlotys worth of subordinated bonds. ($1 = 3.7001 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.