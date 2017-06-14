WARSAW, June 14 Poland's largest insurer PZU said on Wednesday it had hired several banks for a subordinated bonds issue.

PZU said in a statement it had hired BGK, Pekao SA, BZ WBK, ING mBank and PKO BP to arrange the issue.

The placement will depend on market conditions and demand, the company added. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)