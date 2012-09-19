WARSAW, Sept 19 Central and Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU will analyse the sale of Croatia Osiguranje, spokesman at Poland's state-controlled PZU said on Wednesday.

Croatia's finance ministry published tenders on Wednesday, seeking advisers for the sale of its leading insurer and the country's last major state-owned bank, Hrvatska Postanska Banka. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Maciej Onoszko)